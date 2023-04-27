New East Fish River Planning District Debated

Fairhope, Alabama

Buford King.



Marla Barnes addressing crowd.



JUNE 6 REFERENDUM SET

Residents along the east side of Fish River from Silverhill to Weeks Bay heard pros and cons of land use zoning tonight at a packed PZK Hall in Robertsdale.



Marla Barnes, a Marlow-area resident who organized the effort, opened the meeting and then turned it over to assistant county planning director Buford King who described the process to this point, what happens next, and then answered questions from the audience.

Barnes said only registered voters living in the district will be eligible to vote (no one in city limits eligible) and mentioned her Facebook page and a g-mail address for more information.

King said he was "not here to convince you how to vote ... but ... make sure everyone understands ... what you are doing."

Then he explained zoning versus subdivision regulations, which already exist even in un-zoned areas -- and what will happen if the referendum is successful.

There would be an immediate 180 day moratorium on most new development; a five-person committee would be appointed of residents from the district to develop the new zoning map, the same as the one meeting now for new district 39 on the west side of the river which was approved earlier this year (click). Meetings are held at the Fairhope courthouse and anyone may attend.

The new zoning map would then have to be approved by the planning commission and then the county commission for final adoption.

NEW "BASE COMMUNITY ZONING" POPULAR ELSEWHERE



King referred to a new "base community zoning" designation that has proven popular in nearby new zoning districts 37 and 8, where almost everything is kept the same unless/until a radical change is proposed for the use of the land. New district 39 may choose to adopt it as well in parts of that district, King said.



MORE MEETINGS PLANNED

Barnes said another informational meeting is planned for May 6, but no location set yet.





Proposed new zoning district.





