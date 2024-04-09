Change of Plans for New "Fitness Court"

Fairhope, Alabama

Daphne's Fitness court



After a discussion during the April 8 city council work session, the council unanimously decided to locate the new Fitness Court adjacent the Mike Ford Tennis Center in Stimpson Park -- instead of under the bluff east of the city's rose garden -- on property recently acquired by the city.

Last June, the council authorized applying for a $40K grant for the facility (which was received), and agreed to contribute another $40K to the $120K total cost (Rotary Club donated another $40K); at that time Stimpson Field was mentioned but after negotiations began to purchase the bluff/pier property, councilmen Burrell and Martin thought the court would get more use near the pier, where so many walk for exercise.

COMMUNITY OPPOSITION AROSE

But, after a citizen questioned the appropriateness of that location during the March 21 council meeting and an online opposition petition gathered steam (click), even more opposition arose resulting in Monday's change of direction.

Councilmen Boone and Martin conceded "the wives" of some council members were instrumental in getting it changed too.

HISTORIC PLAQUE PROPOSED TOO



The Times has learned another group of citizens is lobbying for a historic plaque to possibly be installed at the original site under the bluff, where remains of the old "ice plant" may still be visible. An investigation would be necessary to determine if they are real.

Mayor Sullivan told the Times the area will be "green space" -- and a plaque may be possible there too.











June 2023 Fit Court resolution.


































