New Hospital Tower Construction Starting

Fairhope, Alabama

Site of new tower.



New hospital tower.



Construction fences have gone up at the corner of Morphy and Ingleside Avenues where a new four story expansion of Mobile Infirmary's Thomas Hospital is to be constructed.

Overhead electric utility lines on both streets will have to be relocated or buried as well to make room; relocation cost is to be shared with the city, according to city officials.

From our February 2024 report:

"Thomas Hospital president Ormond Thompson presented a new plan to add up to fifty rooms adjacent the current emergency room on Morphy Avenue in a rare "informal" joint meeting of the city council, planning commission, and board of adjustments today.

A parking garage would be on the first floor -- and 25 beds on the second initially; the top two floors would be built out over the years as needed.

The new rooms need to be adjacent the existing overcrowded emergency room where the need is greatest currently, and to various nearby testing equipment as well (x-ray, labs, etc.).

The campus is "landlocked" only way to build is "up" here, he said.







Power lines to be relocated.









