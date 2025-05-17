Hotel Expansion Plan Quashed By Supreme Court

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

2020 expansion plan.

 

Court case decided.

 

GRAND HOTEL IN PT. CLEAR

A 2020 plan by the RSA to expand the Grand Hotel in Point Clear over the objections of  a local Homeowners Association came to an end earlier this month when the Alabama Supreme Court sided in favor of the HOA, on technical grounds: proper legal procedures were not followed by RSA in a subsequent county board of adjustments meeting.

It is not clear yet if a new expansion plan could now be filed for the same project. 


From a 2020 Fairhope Times article:

'BEACH HOUSE SUITES' PLANNED FOR MARINA AREA
According to signs posted there, the Grand Hotel at Point Clear plans to expand its capacity next year with new rooms/suites located on what is now the parking area north of the current marina (51 rooms, 9 suites, 50 parking places according to earlier plans).
About a year ago, a proposal by owner Retirement Systems of Alabama to construct a 12 unit 4-storey condominium building on the 1.27 acre property was rejected by the Baldwin County Planning Commission under heavy pressure from neighborhood residents who objected (click).
(It's not certain when/if the county commission ever heard this case: check back for updates.)

Owner's representatives argued then that the proposed residential use would actually have less impact on the community than what was already allowed "by right."

 

Supreme court's decision.

 

 

 


 

 

