Hotel Expansion Plan Quashed By Supreme Court

GRAND HOTEL IN PT. CLEAR
A 2020 plan by the RSA to expand the Grand Hotel in Point Clear over the objections of a local Homeowners Association came to an end earlier this month when the Alabama Supreme Court sided in favor of the HOA, on technical grounds: proper legal procedures were not followed by RSA in a subsequent county board of adjustments meeting.
It is not clear yet if a new expansion plan could now be filed for the same project.
From a 2020 Fairhope Times article:
'BEACH HOUSE SUITES' PLANNED FOR MARINA AREA
According to signs posted there, the Grand Hotel at Point Clear plans to expand its capacity next year with new rooms/suites located on what is now the parking area north of the current marina (51 rooms, 9 suites, 50 parking places according to earlier plans).
About a year ago, a proposal by owner Retirement Systems of Alabama to construct a 12 unit 4-storey condominium building on the 1.27 acre property was rejected by the Baldwin County Planning Commission under heavy pressure from neighborhood residents who objected (click).
(It's not certain when/if the county commission ever heard this case: check back for updates.)
Owner's representatives argued then that the proposed residential use would actually have less impact on the community than what was already allowed "by right."
