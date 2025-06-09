New Location For Skateboard Park Sought

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Current skateboard park.



SPACE NEEDED FOR PARKING/EXPANSION



The city's recreation board is asking citizens for suggestions about where to relocate the skateboard park from its current location in Volanta Park, because of necessary expansion of stadium facilities there.

Some possibilities already mentioned include to just east of the current dog park (at Volanta), Founders Park, and the Colony Nature Park -- both on Twin Beech Road.



Any new/different features the skateboard community may like to see included are being solicited too.

The current spot south of the stadium likely will be needed for new stadium locker-room/training space and parking, according to recreation director White.

An updated 5-year plan for recreation is now being developed by the board.







Possible new Volanta location.





