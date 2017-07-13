Fly Creek Marina Repairs Finally Underway

Fairhope, Alabama
SEAWALL AND FINGER PIERS
After years of discussion and one false start, work has begun to repair the wooden seawall and finger piers at the city's marina along Fly Creek: MD Thomas Construction was the low bidder at $119K.
About 80 feet of the decayed structure will be removed and replaced and mooring pilings and finger piers repaired; slips will be dredged to a depth of six feet and enhancements to the fuel dock made as well.
In June of 2016 a contract was awarded by the city council to Asphalt Services Inc. to do similar work using different materials and methods (metal, composites) for about $148K; then rescinded after some Harbor Board members objected to the high cost; the revised design did not save early as much as anticipated (click).
The area is often completely inundated by the creek.
ADJACENT LEASES UP IN OCTOBER TOO
Also, the city council will have to decide soon what to do about two leases of other city property nearby (to Eastern Shore Marine Inc.) that are currently being used for a boat repair yard and private marina.
The Times has learned that the yearly lease for the old Ice House (to '17 Turtles') has expired as well.
|repairs underway
When is the channel going to be dredged?
