Commercialization of North Greeno Road Continues

Fairhope, Alabama
GREEN PROPERTY FINALLY RE-ZONED
By a 4 -0 vote (Conyers, Burrell, Robinson, Boone with Brown absent), the city council rezoned more residentially-zoned property on north Greeno Road for commercial use, possibly opening the door for the entire area along that side of the highway to become commercialized.
The city's village model comprehensive growth plan map calls for the area to be some type of residential use, ranging in density from single family (R-1) to apartments (R-5); preventing the city's main entrance from becoming another congested 'Airport Boulevard' was a primary concern expressed by citizens in planning surveys and town hall meeting over the years.
The parcels involved were considered a special case by the city's planning department though, since the family's plant nursery business has been in operation since before zoning was established there in the 1960s: it had been grandfathered in and allowed to continue. Planning staff recommended approval.
The property owners agreed to some restrictions, prohibiting auto repair, dry cleaner, or convenience store.
One councilman (Burrell) worried a fast food restaurant could locate there someday, but voted in favor anyway.
Permitted uses include: grocery, general merchandise, restaurant, bar, shopping center ... with personal storage lockers, hotel/motel, outdoor sales lot, service station possible with special permission.
MORE TO COME?
The council had previously approved two Planned Unit Developments (Hayek PUD and Park Place PUD) with some commercial space across the highway north of there -- and rezoned another parcel to the south for a bank.
uses allowed
8 comments:
We must get rid of Burrel
The Green's donated $500 dollars to Wilsons campaign didn't thy?
About time! They just need to change all of Greeno from 104 south.
we thought we were going to manage growth better. rezoning just promotes more.
The Mayor has no voice here; this is the City Council and the Planning Commission, although I do agree that the new Planning Commissioner would like to see us grow like Panama City. He was a poor choice.
The growth needs be controlled by not allowing all these subdivisions and hundreds and hundreds of houses. If we don't allow some commercial growth, where are all of these people going to get services? I guess go to Daphne and let them reap the benefits.
The Mayor appoints the members to the Planning Commission, so their votes reflect the mayor's values. We've been duped by the mayor and the entire city council.
Should have been done years ago. When are people going to realize you can't keep Fairhope a secret anymore. There is going to be growth with more and more people moving in. The schools can't accommodate them anymore, the sewer plant can't accommodate them anymore. You are going to have to let go and let some growth come with facilities to accommodate the influx of people. You don't want growth - then quit building subdivisions and tell people you don't want them here anymore.
