'Eyesore' East Fairhope House Burns

Fairhope, Alabama
BISHOP ROAD AT FAIRHOPE AVENUE
The front rooms of a small house located at 8477 Fairhope Avenue burned late this afternoon; the cause of the fire has not been officially announced, but is likely "due to the cold weather" according to an informed source.
It is not yet known if there were any injuries.
The Times had received numerous complaints from the neighborhood over the years concerning the unsightly home located adjacent the county's satellite courthouse (owned by a former city councilman); but since it is outside of the city limits, not much could be done about it.
The house appears to be constructed of local 'clay city' tile.
