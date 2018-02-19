Translate

Monday, February 19, 2018

Tribute To Former Mayor Nix

Fairhope, Alabama


Gary Scovil

CALLED 'THE SQUIRE OF FAIRHOPE'

A tribute to former seven-term (1972 - 2000) mayor James Nix screened at the Fairhope Baptist Church Sunday.

Producer Gary Scovil of  'Scovil Productions' said he chose "squire" for a title because they "serve" -- in this case a public servant.

Nix's instigation of "beautification" initiatives at bayfront parks and in the dying downtown were credited with a resurrection that led to prosperity and growth continuing to this day.


Jim and Ann Nix

Former Mayor Kant
 


at

