Sewage Plant Discharge Pipe Leak Verified

Fairhope, Alabama
NO UNTREATED SEWAGE BEING LOST
What has long been suspected by some boaters was confirmed recently when green dye was introduced into the treated discharge effluent pipe from the city's treatment plant and a small leak appeared at about 250 feet out on its 3,000 foot length into the bay, northwest of beach park.
Since the treated discharge is of "drinking water quality" under normal operating conditions, there is no sewage/bacteria issue but other trace byproducts may be present (in acceptable levels) like nitrates, phosphorous and other chemicals such as prescription medicine, other solutions flushed down toilets/drains by citizens, according to Peterson.
(Storm water intrusion during heavy rain, power and equipment failure would be possible examples of abnormal operating conditions where the effluent may not be of such high quality.)
FURTHER INSPECTIONS PLANNED
Operations Director Richard Peterson said divers will examine the pipe to determine what it will take to repair it; he mentioned the possibility of extending it further out into the bay as well but was not sure that is necessary.
Dr. Scot Douglas, who had suspected the leak as well, believes there is a natural circulation eddy of bay water occurring there that may bring some of the effluent back into shore, and extending the 24" diameter plastic discharge pipe out further (3 miles?) would prevent that.
No cost estimates have been mentioned.
Douglas is an environmental professor at USA and president of the Fairhope-based South Coast Engineering firm.
|General area of the pipe
5 comments:
Well you did what you were trying to do. Sounds like you have lowered your blog to the Ripp report standards. Making comments about nitrates, phosphorous and other chemicals such as medicine, cooking and cleaning solutions flushed. Those are all things that are eliminated through the treatment process. You know and was showed these things when you toured the plant during the ribbon cutting. Very unjust comments, to the hard working employees that really do putting out water close to drinking. water. Why don't groups try and stop the pollution that comes from the up stream 5 rivers. Get educated before you run your mouth.
What we reported here came from your Operations Director Richard Peterson during a recent council work session.
So if it is so pure why is it necessary to pipe it so far out from the shore?
Because if it just poured down thru the duck pond your head would explode
The real reason behind the water levels in the bay human waste I have always believed this to be true. The public bathrooms reek of sewage poor sewage system.
