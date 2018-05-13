Summer Municipal Beach Fees Back On Agenda

Fairhope, Alabama
TUESDAY'S WORK SESSION MEETING
|36532 zip code
After voting to raise entrance fees from $8 to $20/vehicle for everyone living outside of the city limits at a meeting last month ($3 - $5 for pedestrians and bikes), the city council will consider more changes to allow everyone living in the 36532 zip code who is also
a Fairhope Utilities customer entrance at no charge as well. The usual window stickers will still be required.
The resolution is currently not on the regular council meeting's agenda, but could be put there for a vote.
(The usual Monday meeting was changed to Tuesday, 6PM.)
Sometimes fees are charged before on weekends/holidays (like today) but routine charging usually begins on Memorial Day and lasts through Labor Day.
There is no advantage to being in city limits tehse days.
Can't make anyone happy these days.
