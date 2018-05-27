Traffic Committee A No-Show

Fairhope, Alabama
MAY MEETING CALLED OFF
Despite having a full agenda of traffic problems and issues to discuss (with a citizen present for one item), the city's Streets and Traffic Committee meeting last Thursday had to be canceled when not enough members showed up to constitute a quorum, only Chief Petties, Arthur Bosarge and Richard Johnson were present.
When asked which members were absent, the Times was referred to the city ordinance establishing the committee which mentions two council members, the mayor, planning director, a police representative, and other persons deemed appropriate by the city council.
A search of council minutes later could find no appointments made to the committee for the current term (beginning Nov. 2016). A request for the names has gone unanswered.
Police Chief Petties said he would take the issue up with the city council to get clarification ... and/or appropriate appointments made.
Agenda items still pending:
|Streets and Traffic committee
|City ordinance
