Water Tower Painting Progressing Faster

Fairhope, Alabama
Painting of the city's 2 million gallon water tank on Fairhope Avenue is progressing faster now, according to Operations Director Richard Peterson.
Stringent Department of Homeland Security requirements at sites involving public water supplies had caused a shortage of qualified workers, but more were found recently.
The tank must be sandblasted inside and out before new paint applied.
If the top of the tank can be completed first, cell phone antennas may be re-installed early to restore service on the east side of town, he said.
The private contractor hired to do the job for just under $1 million has until July for completion.
