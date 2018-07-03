Holiday Preparations Being Completed

Fairhope, Alabama
FOURTH OF JULY 2018 TOMORROW
Citizens were staking out choice viewing spots this morning as city crews were finishing up preparations for tomorrow's festivities including the Baldwin Pops Orchestra in Henry George Park on the bluff (7PM) and fireworks show later (9PM) ... weather permitting.
Beaches had been dragged and cleaned ... and were mostly free from debris and other "organic" material.
"The City of Fairhope will celebrate the Fourth of July with a stunning fireworks display, beginning at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4. The Baldwin Pops Independence Day Concert will begin at 7 p.m. with special guest Alabama 151st Army Band."
Henry George Park
Staking out spots
Beaches cleaned
Organic material....Is that Fairhope fancy talk for litter or goose poop? Just curious.
