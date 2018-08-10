Second Phase Of Controversial Apartment Project Begins

Fairhope, Alabama
OLD BATTLES PLACE APARTMENTS
Land is being cleared for the second phase of Old Battles Place, located at the intersection of South Section Street (CR3) and Old Battles Road (CR34), about a mile south of town.
Phase Two of the 204 unit development consists of 94 units; the 40.89 acre property was zoned R-5 in 2006 but the plans changed over the years.
Battles Road Llc. is the current owner and HMR the project's engineer.
NO STOP SIGN NEEDED
No improvements are needed to the CR3/CR34 intersection according to the developer's traffic studies; new drainage standards for the roads within the project during construction should prevent storm water runoff issues encountered with Phase One.
Sidewalks will be extended out to CR3 and CR 34 for pedestrian connectivity through the project.
The requirement for the use of 10 LID drainage techniques was waived due to site conditions (as with phase1).
The Planning Commission approved the plan during its July meeting, by a 5-2 vote.
Rent for phase one starts at $1,425 (click).
OLD BATTLES
|Old Battles Place phase 2
|Old Battles Place phase 2
|Phase 1 completed
OLD BATTLES
