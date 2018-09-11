Municipal Pool Building Repair Underway Too

Fairhope, Alabama
LATEST BUILDING TO GET ATTENTION
After years of delay repairs to the municipal pool building have started, joining several other projects currently underway ... including the library, golf clubhouse, and park restrooms.
Gailliard Builders was awarded the repair bid, for $155,936, last month.
Roof soffits at the rear of the building collapsed about two years ago and had to be shored up with two by fours; there was no hazard for occupants of the building however.
Moisture buildup overhead inside the building due to poor ventilation caused corrosion of the metal supports and connectors holding up the facade.
Better building maintenance has been made a priority by the current administration, possibly by adding a new building maintenance department.
|Backside of pool building
LATEST BUILDING TO GET ATTENTION
After years of delay repairs to the municipal pool building have started, joining several other projects currently underway ... including the library, golf clubhouse, and park restrooms.
Gailliard Builders was awarded the repair bid, for $155,936, last month.
|July 2016
Moisture buildup overhead inside the building due to poor ventilation caused corrosion of the metal supports and connectors holding up the facade.
Better building maintenance has been made a priority by the current administration, possibly by adding a new building maintenance department.
|front side
No comments:
Post a Comment