Homeless Now At Childrens' Park

Fairhope, Alabama
USUAL SPOT CLOSED OFF
While their usual places at the library are being remodeled, at least one of Fairhope's homeless has taken up residence at the Community Park near the splash pad.
"Missy" (aka Wanda Hudson, notable for her foot-long fingernails) has been a fixture on a library bench for several years; numerous private offers to provide shelter have been rejected according to police and other reports.
A police spokesman once told the Times she remains there because the people of Fairhope are so generous, bring her food, clothing, and even money.
Her supporters claim she is harmless and should be left alone; others worry she may be mentally ill and could do harm some day: They think a better place should be found for her.
There are at least two other homeless in town by our count, who live in their vehicles.
CITY COUNCIL SPLIT
Two city councilmen privately agree something should be done to address the homeless problem here -- ie. new laws?); but at least one other wants her left alone too.
She is violating no laws while living on city property, he says.
(The city council rarely acts unless all are in agreement, a somewhat unusual arrangement that makes it hard to get things done -- since majority votes are all that's needed for most governments elsewhere.)
|Community Park
USUAL SPOT CLOSED OFF
While their usual places at the library are being remodeled, at least one of Fairhope's homeless has taken up residence at the Community Park near the splash pad.
"Missy" (aka Wanda Hudson, notable for her foot-long fingernails) has been a fixture on a library bench for several years; numerous private offers to provide shelter have been rejected according to police and other reports.
A police spokesman once told the Times she remains there because the people of Fairhope are so generous, bring her food, clothing, and even money.
Her supporters claim she is harmless and should be left alone; others worry she may be mentally ill and could do harm some day: They think a better place should be found for her.
There are at least two other homeless in town by our count, who live in their vehicles.
CITY COUNCIL SPLIT
Two city councilmen privately agree something should be done to address the homeless problem here -- ie. new laws?); but at least one other wants her left alone too.
She is violating no laws while living on city property, he says.
(The city council rarely acts unless all are in agreement, a somewhat unusual arrangement that makes it hard to get things done -- since majority votes are all that's needed for most governments elsewhere.)
No comments:
Post a Comment