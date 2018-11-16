Translate

Friday, November 16, 2018

"Pocket" Park Completed

Fairhope, Alabama




The new pocket park behind the library is complete, funded by a grant from the Baldwin Realtors Association.

"A pocket park (also known as a parkette, mini-park, vest-pocket park or vesty park) is a small park accessible to the general public. Pocket parks are frequently created on a single vacant building lot or on small, irregular pieces of land. They also may be created as a component of the public space requirement of large building projects. "












A
at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)