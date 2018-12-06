More Calls For Enhanced Traffic Safety

Fairhope, Alabama
|Proposed new LED crosswalk
CITIZEN INJURED RECENTLY
After hearing from another citizen about traffic safety concerns the city council authorized spending up to $29K for design of new safety enhancements in the downtown area.
|MacKellar addressing council
Hollie MacKellar told the council she had been hit and seriously injured by a car in early November and six children (two of her own) narrowly escaped injury as well.
MacKellar: "Its important for you all make it safe out there for our children ... to ride bikes ... cross streets ... for everyone to b able to walk and not get hit."
MacKellar had to be life-flighted out after the accident but is doing better now.
She told the Times later the driver who was speeding and under the influence of "something" was arrested.
LIGHTED CROSSWALK PROPOSED FOR SECTION STREET
One of the proposals is a new pedestrian crosswalk across Section Street at the Police Station, using in-pavement LED lights.
Other improvements along Section Street are "bulb-out" planters at De La Mare Street and cobbled center lane safety strips from Fairhope Avenue south to Johnson Street; pedestrian crossing signals are planned at the Fairhope Avenue intersection as well.
Unspecified "traffic calming" measures are planned for Fairhope Avenue at the post office and appropriate wayfinding signage installed throughout; all improvements will be ADA compliant.
NEW POLICE CHIEF'S IDEAS
Interim Police Chief Hollinghead says she has some new ideas too, including adding more traffic patrols, but is waiting to be made permanent chief before beginning to implement them.
|cobbled center lane
|bulb out planters
