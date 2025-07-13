Gibbens Seeking City Council Spot Again

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





PLACE FOUR

Howell Gibbens has qualified as a candidate for city council place four, as he did in the 2020 election.

From his campaign announcement:



"Five years ago I ran for City Council because I didn’t like the rate of change in our town. My slogan then was “Let’s Slow Down”. Today the problem is the same and so is my slogan. There are plenty of families like mine in Fairhope who live in modest 800 or 1200 square foot houses. These citizens need a voice. There are also quite a few people here who don’t like having to live in one of the fastest growing cities in Alabama, and who believe that “If you’re not growing, you’re dying” is nothing but a worn-out phrase made famous by Tony Robbins. That cliché has no relevance for a small town with a rich history, character and charm. Some say that slowing our growth is hard, and that pushing back against powerful, well funded interests will take enormous will and determination. Our little town is worth such effort."

