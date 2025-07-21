Volanta Speeds Bumps To Be Removed/Replaced

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

NOT EFFECTIVE



The city's Street and Traffic Control Committee voted to take out three speed humps installed several years ago on Volanta Avenue west of Section Street and replace them with four more "aggressive" ones that may be more effective.

Residents living there presented a petition requesting the change -- as well as reducing the speed limit from 25 to 20 mph.

Heavy traffic to the Fairhope Yacht Club on the bay at the bottom of the hill is not slowing down much for the ones installed there now, according to the residents.

The new ones will be the bolt-in rubber ones common on other city streets.





New type to be installed.










