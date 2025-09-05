Still Searching For More Water

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Wagoner Road test well site.



BARNWELL AREA



A test well is being drilled at the west end of Wagoner Road, west of the airport. Morrow Water Technologies is the test well drilling contractor.



If the test well is successful a production well may be installed there -- as well as a new water tank-tower, according to utility department sources.

The property owner (Blue Sky Holdings, Llc.) has agreed to donate some of the property to the city.

Three more test wells are planned as well, at other sites.







Test well site.





