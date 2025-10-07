Old Ruby Tuesday Demolition Underway

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

2011 photo.



PLANTATION POINTE SHOPPING CENTER



The demolition of what was for many year's a Ruby Tuesday restaurant at 901 Fairhope Avenue has started; details of plans for a Chick-fil-A restaurant will still have to be approved by the city's planning commission (traffic plan, landscaping, etc.).

The Ruby Tuesday's closed about 5 years ago. Sebastian's Steakhouse operated there for a while too, beginning in 2023.



A new site drainage plan has already been ok'd by the state (ADEM).





Proposed Chick-fil-a plan.









