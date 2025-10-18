Setup For Historic Building's Demolition Begins

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

SIDEWALKS CLOSING



Contractors for the owners are setting up scaffolding this weekend around the 100 year old 301 Fairhope Avenue building in the downtown, in preparation for the start demolition next week.

A former project architect called the building dangerous.



Mayor Sullivan said recently she expects it to be fully down before the lighting of trees ceremony next month -- when thousands of spectators are usually in town.

No new plans have been formally presented yet, but sources say some type of boutique hotel will likely be proposed again.



An earlier hotel plan never gained the approval of the city's Board of Adjustments, on technical grounds.





