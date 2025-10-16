Working Waterfront Project Winding Down

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

New stair ramp.







Ramp design.



STAIRCASE CONSTRUCTION UNDERWAY



Construction of a disabled-friendly stair-ramp on the south bluff is the final major component of the $10 million Working Waterfront project begun over a year ago.

Welders were installing framing today for ramp sections being prefabricated in their shop to be installed in pieces, were told by a city engineer.



Landscaping contractors were finishing up laying sod in south beach park below today as well, and others were completing a new sidewalk along the Fairhope Avenue/S. Mobile Street intersection.

The new south beach park itself should be ready to open by the end of the month, but the new stairs will take several more weeks with the project officially finishing by early next year.

The first version of the Working Waterfront Restoration Plan grant was approved by the BP Restore Council in 2018 (click). Funding was from EPA environmental fines imposed on the company for their infamous 2010 oil spill in the Gulf.





South Beach Park today.





