Fairhope Winn Dixie's Future Still Uncertain

Fate still unknown.

DECISION STILL "PENDING"

The fate of the Winn Dixie in the Baldwin Square Shopping Center on Greeno Road still has not been determined; a decision is still "pending" according to the owner's latest press release. 

Most of their other stores in the South Alabama area are becoming 'Corner Market' stores, including one in Foley.

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. acquired Winn-Dixie earlier this year; they now plan to consolidate in the Florida market.

There are currently eight grocery stores in Fairhope, including Walmart's.


Company's press release.


Comments

Anonymous said…
why don't Greers move in there before the old building downtown falls down on them?
Tuesday, November 04, 2025
Anonymous said…
Trader Joe's please!
Tuesday, November 04, 2025
Anonymous said…
Greers is perfect exactly where it is. If they moved, how could we walk to pick up groceries? I'm sure that someone will take over that spot but please not Greers!
Tuesday, November 04, 2025
Anonymous said…
We don't have the population and average income to support a Trader Joe's. I'll be shocked if they ever come here......would love Fresh Market, but that space is too large.
Tuesday, November 04, 2025
