Fairhope Winn Dixie's Future Still Uncertain

Fate still unknown.



DECISION STILL "PENDING"



The fate of the Winn Dixie in the Baldwin Square Shopping Center on Greeno Road still has not been determined; a decision is still "pending" according to the owner's latest press release.

Most of their other stores in the South Alabama area are becoming 'Corner Market' stores, including one in Foley.



Southeastern Grocers, Inc. acquired Winn-Dixie earlier this year; they now plan to consolidate in the Florida market.

There are currently eight grocery stores in Fairhope, including Walmart's.







