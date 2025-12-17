Controversial Hwy 104 Rezoning Request Tabled

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

TABLED UNTIL FEBRUARY

At the request of the applicant, the Baldwin County Commission voted to table a rezoning application for 148 acres along Hwy 104 until its February meeting.

A group of the neighborhood residents informing commissioners during the work session before the meeting they never received the required certified letter notifying them of the rezoning request was one reason cited for the delay.





"During its next meeting (Dec 16), the Baldwin County Commission will consider rezoning 148 acres just outside city limits on east Highway 104 from RA to RSF-2 (40K square foot minimum lot size to 15K sq. ft. min.). (Roughly across the highway from 3Circle Church.)



Bertolla Properties, Llc is the owner. Jade Consulting is their engineer.



This is the same property where a 'Colony Village PUD' was informally proposed to the Fairhope planning commission recently, for input in case it were ever to be formally proposed and annexed into the city.

The city's planing commission did not officially indicate how it felt about the project but some nearby county residents voiced opposition (Verandas neighborhood).

NO PLANS PRESENTED YET

This application to the county commission is only for rezoning; no specific plans are associated with it at this time.



Baldwin County planning staff says the rezoning is consistent with the county's master plan and zoning ordinance, but makes no recommendation one way or another in the associated documentation.



(The Baldwin County planning commission no longer considers rezoning cases; that ended earlier this year. )"











